Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

