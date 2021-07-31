Research Analysts Set Expectations for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

