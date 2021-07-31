Reviewing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WM Technology and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75

Jamf has a consensus target price of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than WM Technology.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14% Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A Jamf $269.45 million 14.35 -$22.77 million $0.08 410.13

Jamf has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jamf beats WM Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

