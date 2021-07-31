RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

