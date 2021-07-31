Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

