Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,770

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,024.02. The firm has a market cap of £98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

