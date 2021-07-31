RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

RLI stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

