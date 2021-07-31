RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.38. 345,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

