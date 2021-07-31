Robert W. Baird Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,411.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

