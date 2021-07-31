Robert W. Baird Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $310.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.23.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $308.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

