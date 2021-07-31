RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

OTCMKTS ROBOF remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

