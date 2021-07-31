RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.
OTCMKTS ROBOF remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
