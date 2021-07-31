Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.33.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.