Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Purchases 11,532 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 99.71 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.41. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

