Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of MXL opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

