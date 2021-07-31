Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 27,430 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $65.64 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

