Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,414 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ITRG opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.