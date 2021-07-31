Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $229.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.83. 784,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

