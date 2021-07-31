Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 90.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CGI by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

