Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $248.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,481. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 30.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

