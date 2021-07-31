Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.46 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,438,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,073,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,569 shares of company stock worth $32,480,637. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.