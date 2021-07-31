Royal Bank of Canada Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $215.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.
Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.88. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.