Royal Bank of Canada Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $215.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.88. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

