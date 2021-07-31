Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

