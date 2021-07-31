Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2,260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,160.00.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,873.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,741.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88. The company has a market cap of C$233.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.53.

In other news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

