Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,244 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

