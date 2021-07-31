RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of RPT Realty worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPT stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,272.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

