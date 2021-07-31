Rupee (RUP) Trading 45.4% Lower This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Rupee has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $52,873.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,098,150 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

