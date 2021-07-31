Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

RHP stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.