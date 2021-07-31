Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

RHP stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

