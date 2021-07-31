SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $169,934.73 and $52.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,973 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

