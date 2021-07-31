SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up 6.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.75 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.