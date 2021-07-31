salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

