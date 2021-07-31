San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 71,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

