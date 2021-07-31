Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SASR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

