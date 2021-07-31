Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.47. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.