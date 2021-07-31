Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to $729.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

