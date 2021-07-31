Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to $729.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
