Savior LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Savior LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. 55I LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $121.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $122.67.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.