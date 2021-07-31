Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €147.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.00 ($168.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.