Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 587%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.