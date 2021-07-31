Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SRRK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 257,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,061. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

