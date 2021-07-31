Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,800 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 131.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

