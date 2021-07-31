Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,900 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,067,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.