Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFEU opened at $10.04 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.