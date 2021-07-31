Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,340 Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

