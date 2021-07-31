Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

