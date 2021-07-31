Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $790,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $4,478,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $4,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.