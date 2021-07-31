Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after buying an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.