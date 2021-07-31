Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,396 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $49,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $15,988,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THS opened at $44.40 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.