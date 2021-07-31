Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.