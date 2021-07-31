Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

