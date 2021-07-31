Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 82,917 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of IPG Photonics worth $54,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.