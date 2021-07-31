Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $55,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

