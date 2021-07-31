Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 120.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

